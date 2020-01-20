Ranveer Singh Shares Ammy Virk's First Look Poster in '83 as 'Swinging Sardarji' Balvinder Singh Sandhu

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has shared the first look poster of singer-turn-actor Ammy Virk, who will be seen portraying the role of real-life cricketer Balvinder Singh Sandhu in the upcoming sports drama ‘83.

The Simmba actor took to his Instagram account to share the poster. Captioning the picture, he wrote, “*Cue track* It’s the SWINGIN’ SARDARJI !!! Presenting AMMY VIRK as BALVINDER SINGH SANDHU!!!”

In his caption, Ranveer also explained why the poster is special to him. He added, “Amrinder portrays the role of our beloved coach Sandhu Sir, because of whom we have all become better cricketers. What an honour to be coached for the film by the World Cup Winner Himself!”

Earlier, Ranveer had also revealed the character posters of Sahil Khattar and Harrdy Sandhu, who will portray the roles of wicket-keeper Syed Kirmani and fast bowler Madan Lal, respectively.

The other actors in the film are Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar, Saqib Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath, Chirag Patil as Sandeep Pati.

Directed by Kabir Khan, the film has Ranveer playing former Indian cricketer Kapil Dev. The movie also stars Deepika Padukone in a pivotal role. The Piku actress will portray Romi Dev, Kapil’s wife.

‘83 is based on India’s historical 1983 Cricket World Cup win. The movie will hit the silver screen on April 10.

