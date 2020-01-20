Ranveer Singh Shares Ammy Virk's First Look Poster in '83 as 'Swinging Sardarji' Balvinder Singh Sandhu
Ranveer Singh has shared the first look poster of singer-turn-actor Ammy Virk, who will be seen portraying the role of real-life cricketer Balvinder Singh Sandhu in the upcoming sports drama ‘83.
Ranveer Singh has shared the first look poster of singer-turn-actor Ammy Virk, who will be seen portraying the role of real-life cricketer Balvinder Singh Sandhu in the upcoming sports drama ‘83.
Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has shared the first look poster of singer-turn-actor Ammy Virk, who will be seen portraying the role of real-life cricketer Balvinder Singh Sandhu in the upcoming sports drama ‘83.
The Simmba actor took to his Instagram account to share the poster. Captioning the picture, he wrote, “*Cue track* It’s the SWINGIN’ SARDARJI !!! Presenting AMMY VIRK as BALVINDER SINGH SANDHU!!!”
In his caption, Ranveer also explained why the poster is special to him. He added, “Amrinder portrays the role of our beloved coach Sandhu Sir, because of whom we have all become better cricketers. What an honour to be coached for the film by the World Cup Winner Himself!”
Earlier, Ranveer had also revealed the character posters of Sahil Khattar and Harrdy Sandhu, who will portray the roles of wicket-keeper Syed Kirmani and fast bowler Madan Lal, respectively.
The other actors in the film are Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar, Saqib Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath, Chirag Patil as Sandeep Pati.
Directed by Kabir Khan, the film has Ranveer playing former Indian cricketer Kapil Dev. The movie also stars Deepika Padukone in a pivotal role. The Piku actress will portray Romi Dev, Kapil’s wife.
‘83 is based on India’s historical 1983 Cricket World Cup win. The movie will hit the silver screen on April 10.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Nick Jonas Gushes Over Priyanka Chopra's Saree Look, See Here
- Stop Romanticising Brad Pitt Watching Jennifer Aniston's SAG Award Speech, Please?
- Ayushmann Khurrana's Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Trailer Smashes Homophobia, One Funny Dialogue at a Time
- PUBG Addiction: 25-Year-Old Suffers Brain Stroke While Playing Game, Dies
- WhatsApp Clocks 5 Billion Downloads on Android; TikTok is The Second Most Downloaded App