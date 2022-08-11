Ranveer Singh Shares Endearing Pic With Aamir Khan After Laal Singh Chaddha Release, Take a Look

Amid much anticipation, Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s film Laal Singh Chaddha has finally been released on the silver screen. Directed by Advait Chandan, this movie marked Aamir’s comeback after a long sabbatical. The film opened to a pretty positive response from critics and audiences alike. Kareena and Aamir have also been receiving a lot of praise from their industry friends and colleagues. On Thursday, Ranveer Singh took to his Instagram handle to share a picture of himself hugging Aamir in an endearing fashion.

Both the talented actors are all smiles as they look into the camera. The Gully Boy actor also dropped a heart in the caption. Seeing the sweet gesture, several fans and celebs quipped in to show their support. The Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara director Zoya Akhtar commented with a heart. On the other hand, one of the fans wrote, “Love you both”. Another fan said, “You are incredible”. The comment section was painted red with heart emojis.

Apart from Aamir and Kareena, the film also stars Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya in pivotal roles. News18 Showsha’s review of Laal Singh Chaddha reads, “(Aamir) Khan’s performance is a breathtaking balancing act between comedy and sadness, in a story rich in small laughs and quiet truths. It is never easy to admit when a movie brings one to tears, but you’ll be hard-pressed to hide yourselves when Khan’s face in one of the scenes looks directly into the camera almost making you feel the pain that he has gone through which is hidden behind his long beard and a broad smile. Khan’s performance is elevated by Kareena’s performance. The actor offers yet another one of her many brilliant performances in creating a woman who is attracted not just to naive, simple man, but to the man beneath the simplicity. Mona Singh as Laal’s mother excels in every frame. A special mention for Naga Chaitanya and Manav Vij who find the nuances of their characters and take even the smallest scenes and bring them to life.”

