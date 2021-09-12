Ranveer Singh Shares Exciting Update on 'The Big Picture', Watch Promo

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has kickstarted shooting for his much-awaited television debut, The Big Picture. While reports about the launch of the show have been creating a lot of buzz for months, the actor recently shared a new promo on social media.

Sharing a new promo, the actor wrote, “The Big Picture. Aapke sapno ko pahuchane unn ki manzil tak le kar aa raha hoon main tasveeron se taqdeer badalne wala quiz show, The Big Picture bahut jald sirf @colorstv par. #TheBigPicture #TasveerSeTaqdeerTak #ColorsTV."

The Big Picture will be a quiz show based on the concept of knowledge and visual memory. The contestants will be able to win a grand prize by answering twelve visual-based questions. They will also be provided three lifelines to answer the questions. Also, the format of the show will allow the contestants to participate, play and win while sitting in the comfort of their homes. The show will premiere on Colors TV.

Meanwhile, Ranveer has been quite busy with his upcoming projects lately. He will be collaborating with his Gully Boy co-star Alia Bhatt for Karan Johar directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. He also has a few other interesting projects including Sooryavanshi and 83 awaiting release. He also has Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Cirkus in his pipeline.

