Ranveer Singh Shares Heart-warming Post for Virat Kohli, Calls Him 'Hero of New India'
Ranveer Singh is all praise for Indian skipper Virat Kohli in this Instagram post.
Image courtesy: Instagram
Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has praised cricket star Virat Kohli, saying he has changed the face of Indian cricket forever.
Ranveer, who on Sunday made his commentary debut alongside cricket stars Sunil Gavaskar and Virender Sehwag for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, shared a photograph of himself along with Kohli on Instagram.
He captioned it: "I've been a die-hard fan of Indian cricket since childhood. Invested so much emotion into our beloved team. Willing and wanting them to be the undisputed best in the world. And then, there was Virat Kohli."
The 33-year-old film star said he has "witnessed a brash boy evolve into the very embodiment of class".
"Displaying a rare brand of ferocity and passionate expression, he changed the face of Indian cricket forever. He's well on his way to being hailed as the greatest of all time.
"Leading our country like a true alpha warrior," Ranveer wrote of Virat, whom he gave a congratulatory hug after India won against Pakistan on Sunday.
View this post on Instagram
Ive been a die-hard fan of Indian cricket since childhood. Invested so much emotion into our beloved team. Willing and wanting them to be the undisputed best in the world. And then, there was VIRAT KOHLI. Ive witnessed a brash boy evolve into the very embodiment of class. Displaying a rare brand of ferocity and passionate expression, he changed the face of Indian cricket forever. He’s well on his way to being hailed as the greatest of all time. Leading our country like a true alpha warrior. Yeh naya India hai, aur yeh banda naye India ka Hero hai. We are proud of you, Kaptaan. 🇮🇳 @virat.kohli
The Padmaavat star also shared a series of photographs along with cricketers including Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Shikhar Dhawan, Harbhajan Singh, Brian Lara, Virendra Sehwag, K.L. Rahul and Hardik Pandya.
Ranveer is currently tied up with '83, a film based on India's historic victory at the 1983 Cricket World Cup. He will be seen playing the role of Kapil Dev.
