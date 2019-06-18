Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Ranveer Singh Shares Heart-warming Post for Virat Kohli, Calls Him 'Hero of New India'

Ranveer Singh is all praise for Indian skipper Virat Kohli in this Instagram post.

IANS

Updated:June 18, 2019, 2:17 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Ranveer Singh Shares Heart-warming Post for Virat Kohli, Calls Him 'Hero of New India'
Image courtesy: Instagram
Loading...

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has praised cricket star Virat Kohli, saying he has changed the face of Indian cricket forever.

Ranveer, who on Sunday made his commentary debut alongside cricket stars Sunil Gavaskar and Virender Sehwag for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, shared a photograph of himself along with Kohli on Instagram.

He captioned it: "I've been a die-hard fan of Indian cricket since childhood. Invested so much emotion into our beloved team. Willing and wanting them to be the undisputed best in the world. And then, there was Virat Kohli."

The 33-year-old film star said he has "witnessed a brash boy evolve into the very embodiment of class".

"Displaying a rare brand of ferocity and passionate expression, he changed the face of Indian cricket forever. He's well on his way to being hailed as the greatest of all time.

"Leading our country like a true alpha warrior," Ranveer wrote of Virat, whom he gave a congratulatory hug after India won against Pakistan on Sunday.

The Padmaavat star also shared a series of photographs along with cricketers including Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Shikhar Dhawan, Harbhajan Singh, Brian Lara, Virendra Sehwag, K.L. Rahul and Hardik Pandya.

Ranveer is currently tied up with '83, a film based on India's historic victory at the 1983 Cricket World Cup. He will be seen playing the role of Kapil Dev.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram