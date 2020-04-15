Ranveer Singh Shares His 'Tiger King' Meme, See Pic

Netflix series Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness has been going viral ever since it has released in March.

Penned and directed by Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin, the docu-series focuses on the life and crimes of Maldonado-Passage aka Joe Exotic, a former country musician, Oklahoma zookeeper, gun enthusiast and big-cat keeper.

Joe, 57, owned an animal park and boasted of having the largest number of big cats in the US. He was found guilty in 2019 for paying a hitman USD 3,000 to kill Carole Baskin, who he considered his rival.

Many celebrities have also come out as Tiger King fans. Cardi B floated the idea of starting a GoFundMe to help release Joe, and actors like Dax Shepard have thrown their names out on Twitter to play the character if the story were adapted to a movie.

Now, Ranveer Singh has shared his meme as Joe from Tiger King on social media. A morphed image shows him petting a big cat while he smiles at the camera. Posting his meme as Joe, Ranveer asked, "Who did this?"

On the movies front, Ranveer's cricket film '83 is all set to the hit the screens but its release has been delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Reports suggest that '83, also co-starring Deepika Padukone, will be among the first of Bollywood movies, along with Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi, to see theatrical release after the virus spread has abated and cinema halls reopen for public.

Ranveer also has Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Karan Johar's Takht lined up for shooting.

(With inputs from news agencies)

