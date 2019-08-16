Ranveer Singh Shares Love-filled Video of Wife Deepika Padukone Who Has All of His Heart

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's chemistry is endearing both on-screen and off-screen and social media lovingly hashtag them as couple goals. The two never shy away from public display of affection and every time they step out together fans can't stop gushing over the two.

On Thursday, Ranveer shared a love-filled video of his actress-wife Deepika who has all of the actor's heart. The actor took to his Instagram stories to share the video in which Deepika happily waves at him standing in front of a store which says 'All Of My Heart'. In the video, the actress can be seen wearing an all-black ensemble, sunglasses and a pair of white sneakers.

In another post, Ranveer can be seen smiling gleefully as he is 'sandwiched' between his sister Ritika Bhavnani and Deepika's sister Anisha Padukone. Sharing the Boomerang video, the Gully Boy star captioned it 'Sista Sandwich' with a bunch of heart emojis.

On the work front, Ranveer and Deepika are shooting for '83, which traces India's historic victory at the 1983 cricket World Cup. While Ranveer portrays the team's captain Kapil Dev, Deepika plays his wife Romi.

This is Ranveer and Deepika's first film together after their wedding last year. The couple previously co-starred in megahits Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani and Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela.

'83 also features Saqib Saleem, Adinath Kothare, Chirag Patil, Harddy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Jatin Sarna, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Dinker Sharma, Jiiva, Sahil Khattar, Dhairya Karwa, Nishant Dahhiya and R. Badree.

The film is presented by Reliance Entertainment and is scheduled to release on April 10 next year in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

