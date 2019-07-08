Ranveer Singh Shares Photo of a Giggling Deepika Padukone, Says His Wife is High on Cake
Ranveer Singh shared a candid photo of Deepika on Instagram, which showed a side-view his actress-wife relaxing on an easy chair outdoors and giggling away to glory.
Images: Instagram
It was Ranveer Singh's birthday on Saturday and the actor celebrated the special day with his wife Deepika Padukone in the UK, where he is shooting for the film '83. While the actress shared a photo from Ranveer's childhood to wish him happy birthday, the actor took to Instagram to post a picture of Deepika, who is also shooting for the same film with him.
Ranveer shared the candid photo on Instagram, which showed a side-view his actress-wife relaxing on an easy chair outdoors and giggling away to glory. Referring to the fact that the reason for her laughter could be sugar rush, Ranveer captioned the photo, "High on cake. Happy birthday to me."
To wish Ranveer on his birthday, Deepika posted an emotional note and share an adorable throwback picture of Ranveer. She wrote, "Sensitive & emotional,caring & compassionate,generous & gentle,funny & intelligent,delightful & faithful...all this and so much more... To my husband,my friend,my lover,my confidante...but more often than not,my child,my infant,my toddler,my dot,my pineapple,my sunshine,my rainbow...May you forever and always be this way...I love you..."
On his birthday, Ranveer also revealed his first look as Kapil Dev in '83, which is the story of Indian cricket team's World Cup victory in 1983. Deepika essays his wife Romi.
This is Ranveer and Deepika's first film together after their wedding last year. The couple has previously co-starred in Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani and Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela.
Directed by Kabir Khan, '83 also features Saqib Saleem, Adinath Kothare, Chirag Patil, Harddy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Jatin Sarna, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Dinker Sharma, Jiiva, Sahil Khattar, Dhairya Karwa, Nishant Dahhiya and R Badree. The film is presented by Reliance Entertainment, and is scheduled to release on April 10 next year in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Also Watch
-
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
Kabir Singh Review: Shahid Kapoor is Convincing as a Violent, Passionate Lover
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Best Of MTV Movie Awards: Body Positivity, Stunt Doubles And Strong Women
-
Monday 17 June , 2019
Mohit Raina On His Web Series 'Kaafir'
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
T-Series Reacts On Crossing 100mn Subscribers on YouTube
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Hrithik Roshan Says 'Apparently a Guy Cannot be Stalked in India' About Kangana Ranaut's Allegations
- India vs New Zealand | Hard to Decipher Where Bumrah’s Speed Comes From: Bishop
- Pakistan Politician Praises Pilot For Plane's 'Narrow Escape,' Shares Video of GTA 5
- Poor Defending, Work in Progress: Why India Lost to Tajikistan in Intercontinental Cup Opener
- Watch IAF Sukhoi Su-30MKI Fighter Jets Getting Refuelled Mid-Air at Indo-French Garuda 2019 Exercise [Video]
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s