Ranveer Singh Shares 'Stylish' Pic from Past

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has one of the most unique personae in the entire film industry and there are no second thoughts about it. From donning the most unconventional clothes to doing some of the completely unexpected acts, Ranveer has won our hearts with the right amount of energy and joy he has.

However, Ranveer’s style is not something that he has earned overnight. In fact, it seems to be an old companion, growing with him over the years. On Wednesday, the actor shared a throwback picture from his childhood days. In the picture, the actor can be seen smiling as he wears a white high neck and jeans while sitting relaxed.

“Style mein rehne ka (Live with style),” read the caption.

In the past as well, the actor has shared pictures to show us his commitment towards a stylish life.

Sharing a childhood picture posing next to the poster of Hulk Hogan, he wrote, “Whatcha gonna do, when Hulkamania runs wild on you!” #mondayfeeling throw it way back to when #WWF was life. had a poster on my wall of The Immortal @hulkhogan (sic).”

Ranveer is quite an epitome of style and uniqueness in Bollywood and his social media is an open proof to it. Presenting you some of the images from the pages of his Instagram diary that makes him different from others, because no one carries it the way he does.

Ranveer's next release is 83, opposite Deepika Padukone.