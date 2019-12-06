Ranveer Singh Shares Teenage Pic on Flashback Friday, Kapil Dev Calls it Innocent and Cute

With day to day updates, photoshoot stills and BTS pictures, Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has got his social media game strong. Apart from his professional life, the actor also treats his fans with insights into his personal life by sharing throwback pictures and videos on Instagram.

Keeping up with social media trend #FlashbackFriday, Ranveer took to Instagram and posted a picture of himself, which appears to be from his teenage. In the photo, Ranveer is seen wearing a solid black t-shirt with a beaded necklace. Soon after he posted the picture, a number of celebrities, including names like Dino Morea and Richa Chaddha, lined up to praise Ranveer. While Richa wrote, "Cutie," Dino commented, "Hai hai Kya flashback @ranveersingh innocence (sic)."

Former Indian cricket team skipper Kapil Dev also commented on the picture calling Ranveer innocent and cute.

Ranveer will be seen as Kapil Dev in his upcoming film '83. Recently, the actor shared a picture in the famous ‘Natraj Shot’ pose, which was popularised by the cricketer. It was one of the most devastating shots he played against fast bowlers.

Dev was clearly impressed, as he took to his Twitter account to praise the actor’s execution. “Hats off Ranveer,” he posted while re-tweeting Ranveer’s original tweet.

For the unversed, '83 will chronicle India's first-ever ICC World Cup win under Kapil's captainship, when the Men in Blue defied the odds to defeat West Indies in the final in 1983.

Directed by Kabir Khan, ’83 also stars Deepika Padukone as Kapil Dev’s wife Romi Bhatia. Other team members of the ’83 squad will be played by Saquib Saleem, Adinath Kothari, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Pankaj Tripathi, Jatin Sarna among others. ’83 is scheduled to release in April 2020.

