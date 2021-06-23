Ranveer Singh Shares Uber Cool Pictures on Instagram, Fans Call Him 'Fabulous'

Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh is quite active in social media, sharing pictures and videos for his fans. Recently, the actor took to the photo-sharing app to post uber-cool pictures of himself.

Ranveer shared a series of pictures donning a dapper black T-shirt. The debonair actor looked very stylish in the Instagram post.

On Monday, the actor was photographed outside a film set, as he resumed work on his upcoming film. Ranveer was seen dressed in a bright yellow jacket paired with a white T-shirt and red sweatpants. He completed his look with signature quirky glasses, a hat and a mask.

Revealing about this project, a source told IANS, “Ranveer has always been one of the first actors to resume shooting after every lockdown because he truly believes that the industry needs to restart. So, again he is one of the first superstars to resume work."

“He was shooting for a huge project that has been kept under wraps. Details of which will be made public soon. It’s an intense shoot today for him and Ranveer was seen in his trademark enthusiasm, ready to go," the source added.

Among his upcoming projects is a pan-India film to be directed by Tamil filmmaker Shankar. A few weeks ago, the actor shared pictures with him on Instagram to announce their collaboration.

Meanwhile on the work front, Ranveer will soon be seen in Kabir Khan’s film 83. He will be seen essaying the role of legendary cricketer Kapil Dev in the sports drama. The movie is based on the 1983 cricket world cup victory of Indian cricket team. He also has Diyang Thakkar’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus in the pipeline.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here