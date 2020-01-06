Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Ranveer Singh Shares Unseen Pic of Deepika Padukone

On the occasion of Deepika's birthday on January 5, Ranveer posted a cute childhood picture of her on social media. They also visited a cafe in Lucknow run by acid attack survivors.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 6, 2020, 11:22 AM IST
Ranveer Singh Shares Unseen Pic of Deepika Padukone
Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone

Ranveer Singh wished his wife Deepika Padukone with an endearing snap of her as a baby as she turned 34. He posted the photo on his Instagram account with a caption that reads, "Happy Birthday to my Lil' Marshmallow @deepikapadukone."

Read: Little Worried How The Story Comes Out But I Trust The Makers, Says Kapil Dev On '83

Deepika, who was busy promoting her upcoming film Chhapaak, had spent her special day along with husband Ranveer at a cafe, run by acid attack survivors, in Lucknow, the city of Nawabs. Deepika was accompanied by director Meghna Gulzar and her team.

Earlier, on January 5, Deepika had cut her birthday cake with a fan at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport. The fan had reportedly arrived at the airport a night before to celebrate her special day. The birthday girl was overwhelmed with the warm gesture.

Speaking on how Ranveer makes her birthday special, Deepika told Hindustan Times, “He always makes sure to do something special. He gives me something special. He has always gone out of his way to make it memorable for me. But more than that, whether it is my birthday or his birthday, we make sure that we spend quality time with each other."

In Chhapaak, Deepika portrays the role of an acid attack victim, Malti. The film will hit the big screen on January 10.

