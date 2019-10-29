Ranveer Singh Shaves off Signature '83 Moustache, Calls Self 'Ae Chikne'

Ranveer Singh has shaved off his moustache that he sported for portraying Kapil Dev in the forthcoming sports biopic '83, co-starring Deepika Padukone. The actor shared a selfie on Instagram in his new look and fans can't stop swooning over how cute he appears in this latest pic. As Ranveer posted the selfie on social media, fans could not help but gush over Ranveer's fresh and youthful vibes. The changeover could be for his next project Jayeshbhai Jordaar.

Read: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal Spark off Dating Rumours at Diwali Party

In the pic, Ranveer can be seen sporting a colourful hoodie, as he teases fans with his charming smile. Fans responded to Ranveer's new look with love and affection. In fact, Ranveer himself captioned the post, "Ae chikne," realising that his new look gives off youthful vibes. Check out Ranveer's new Insta post where he sports his latest look below:

Ranveer recently also caught the attention of WWE (World wrestling Entertainment) wrestler and Hollywood actor John Cena as the later posted a picture of him on his Instagram timeline. Ranveer even responded to the love shown by the Hollywood star by recalling his catchphrase from WWE, as he commented on the pic by Cena saying, "Can't See Me."

Read: Ranveer Singh Makes a Colourful Appearance on John Cena's Insta Timeline

Ranveer's next release is '83, hitting screens in April 2020. Meanwhile, the actor will also make an appearance in Rohit Shetty's upcoming cop action-thriller Sooryavanshi, where he will appear in a special sequence with Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn.

Ranveer also has Karan Johar's Takht lined up, which is expected to go on the floors soon.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.