Ranveer Singh, Shilpa Shetty and Other B-Town Celebs Remember Shane Warne; SRK and Rajkummar Rao Laud Love Hostel

Australian cricketer Shane Warne passed away on the evening of March 4 in Thailand. Soon after the news of his death, several Bollywood celebrities took to social media and paid tribute to the legendary cricketer. While Ranveer Singh dropped a picture of the late cricketer and dropped a broken heart emoji, Diana Penty called it a sad day for cricket. Other celebrities who paid their tributes to Warne include Boman Irani, Arjun Rampal, Pulkit Samrat, Randeep Hooda, Arjun Kapoor, Geeta Basra, and Shilpa Shetty among others.

ALSO READ: Shane Warne Dies At 52: Ranveer Singh, Shilpa Shetty and Other Bollywood Stars Pay Tribute

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter and gave a shout-out to the cast and makers of Love Hostel. “Extremely happy to see #LoveHostel receiving so much love. Well done @iamshankerraman @thedeol @VikrantMassey & @sanyamalhotra07. You guys deserve all the cheers," he wrote. On the other hand, Rajkummar Rao also posted a story on Instagram praising the actors’ performances in the film. For the unversed, Love Hostel starring Bobby Deol, Vikrant Massey and Sanya Malhotra was released on February 25.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Bobby Deol and Team Love Hostel Get a Shoutout from Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkummar Rao

The tickets to BTS’ upcoming Permission To Dance On Stage in Las Vegas were sold out in just a few hours. However, the fans who could not put the money they had saved for the concert, decided to use it for a noble cause. Several BTS fans took to Twitter to share how they will be donating the money they had saved, to several charity organisations and especially those to help people affected by the Russia-Ukraine war.

ALSO READ: BTS ARMYs Who Couldn’t Get PTD on Stage Concert Tickets Are Donating Savings to Help Ukraine, Other Causes

Randeep Hooda was discharged from the hospital on Friday afternoon after a successful knee surgery. The actor was spotted stepping out of the hospital, as he walked along with a walker. For the unversed, Randeep Hooda was admitted in Mumbai’s Kokilaben Hospital on March 1. This after, the actor injured himself on the sets of Inspector Avinash while he was shooting for an action sequence along with his co-star Amit Sial.

ALSO READ: Randeep Hooda Undergoes Successful Knee Surgery, Waves At Paparazzi As He Gets Discharged From Hospital

In a recent interview, Ronit Roy talked about his initial career days and revealed how there was a time when he used to get paid less than junior artists. Ronit Roy recalled being called to Mumbai for a show called Kammal on Zee TV. However, when he reached the city, his driver informed him that the makers were paying him less than what they used to pay a junior artist.

ALSO READ: Ronit Roy Reveals He Was Being Paid Less Than Junior Artists During Initial Career Days

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.