Ranveer Singh Shoots Hoops Showing off His Abs, Internet is Sweating

Ranveer Singh has been recently named the National Basketball Association (NBA) brand ambassador for India. The Bollywood star said on the occasion that he has loved basketball and the NBA since childhood. “I have loved basketball and the NBA since my childhood and have always been fascinated with its influence on popular culture including music, fashion and entertainment," said Ranveer.

In this capacity, Ranveer will work with the NBA to help grow the league’s profile in India throughout its landmark 75th Anniversary Season in 2021-22.

Ranveer also showed his love for the sport as he shared some pictures of himself shooting hoops on the court. Ranveer played shirtless and showed off his killer physique that he has worked on during the Covid quarantine time last year and in 2021.

Needless to say that Ranveer’s shirtless pics are making the internet sweat hard.

“With the NBA tipping off its 75th season celebrations, there couldn’t have been a better time to join forces with the league and support their efforts to grow basketball in the country," Ranveer said earlier on being associated with NBA India.

The Gully Boy star will also attend NBA All-Star 2022 in Cleveland, where he will post behind-the-scenes social media content and meet NBA players and legends. Ranveer previously attended NBA All-Star 2016 in Toronto, where he sat courtside at the NBA All-Star Game.

NBA Deputy Commissioner and Chief Operating Officer Mark Tatum said: “A Bollywood icon and one of the most celebrated actors of his generation, Ranveer is also a dedicated NBA fan who is passionate about the league and its players. We’re excited to work with Ranveer to engage with fans in India and around the world on a variety of platforms."

On the work front, Ranveer will be seen in long-awaited film Sooryavanshi, where he has a small role. Follwed by this, he will be featuring in cricket film ’83 and comedy entertainer Jayeshbhai Jordaar. He is set to host The Big Picture on Colors starting October 16, which marks his debut on the small screen.

(With IANS inputs)

