Ranveer Singh Showers Kisses on Deepika Padukone As She Dresses Up for a Campaign; See Pic
Often referred to as the best Bollywood couple, Padukone and Singh don't seem to get enough of each other and this is quite evident from their recent Instagram post.
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh arrive at the special screening of their film 'Padmaavat' held at PVR in Lower Parel, Mumbai on January 23, 2018. (Image: Yogen Shah)
Whether you are watching their interview or reading about them in newspapers, actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh never fail to give relationship goals. Often referred to as the best Bollywood couple, Padukone and Singh don't seem to get enough of each other and this is quite evident from their recent Instagram post.
Deepika recently took to her Instagram account to share a photo from her recent ad campaign wherein she can be seen adjusting flowers in her hair. “Caught in the act,” she captioned the photo.
Ranveer was quick to comment with kiss emojis.
The much-rumoured couple, Singh and Padukone have now been together for over five years and if sources are to be believed then they will tie the knot by the end of this year on November 10 in a private ceremony. As per a report in Times of India, Singh is all set to go on a trip with his friends in July. He will be leaving on the 27th or the 28th of July for a bachelors’ trip. “They’ve been asked to keep themselves available at the end of July and the beginning of August. At the moment, it’s expected to be a week-long sojourn for Ranveer and his bunch of boys,” Ranveer’s friend told TOI.
However, his spokesperson had said, “We have been getting such queries, but we have no information about this trip.”
While Singh is busy with the shoot of his next film, Rohit Shetty’s Simmba. He has been positioned in Hyderabad for the film’s shooting. Singh has reportedly been engrossed in building and renovating his newly bought two floors in the building that he resides in. The renovated house will be the new home for the couple post-wedding.
Reports suggest that the ceremony will take place either in Italy or in Switzerland consisting of close friends and family. The couple will be hosting two receptions- in Mumbai for the film fraternity and in Bengaluru for Padukone’s extended family.
