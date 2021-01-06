Ranveer Singh Showers Love on 'Biwi No 1' Deepika Padukone with Adorable Posts on Her Birthday

The entire film industry showered love on Deepika Padukone as she turned a year older on January 5. But the most special wishes came from husband Rnaveer Singh, who first posted a childhood picture of Deepika, and another one from her birthday bash, and called her 'Biwi No 1'.

Sharing the throwback picture of a baby Deepika crawling and smiling at the camera, the actor wrote, "My jaan, my life, my gudiya. Happy birthday!!! @deepikapadukone." The second picture shows him hugging her from behind as he calls her "Biwi No.1 ❤️ @deepikapadukone #happybirthday."

Deepika threw a birthday party for her friends at a restaurant in Mumbai. The actress arrived at the venue with Ranveer, twinning in black for the occasion. The party was attended by Karan Johar, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday, Ishaan Khatter, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Madhu Mantena, Rohan Shrestha and others.

Earlier on Deepika's birthday, Ranveer took the actress out for an intimate breakfast date in Mumbai. The couple was spotted stepping out of an eatery on early Tuesday morning. Deepika was wearing an all-beige outfit teamed with big sunglasses and a face mask. Ranveer, too, kept it casual in a grey hoodie and white pants.

Deepika also received a greeting on her special day from Alia Bhatt. "Happy birthday DP! You are and will always be an inspiration of beauty and strength inside out. Here's to many many more random adventures together. Love you," Alia wrote in her Instagram stories.