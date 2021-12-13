Ranveer Singh Shows Off His Ripped Abs in This Sexy Shirtless Pic

One needs someone like Ranveer Singh to feel guilty about their cheat days. If you have been taking your gym sessions for granted, head to the actor’s social media feed to feel bad or motivated, in a parallel world. Always pumped up with exceeding amounts of energy gushing out of his system, Ranveer started the week with a Monday Motivation post that demands serious attention. Fitness is an integral part of the actor’s life who believes in raising the bar higher. On Monday morning, Ranveer headed to the gym in his track pants, set for the hustle. He flaunted his explosive physique with perfectly-built abs. The actor flexed his muscles a bit and got himself clicked. Ranveer means serious business as he looks prepared for the grind. “The process is the prize,” wrote the actor on Instagram.

This is not the first time Ranveer has made all the lazy gym goers feel flustered with his jaw-dropping physique. In particular, his Monday Motivation posts set the tone right as the week begins. A few weeks ago, the actor worked out in the gym, clad in a grey tank.“Shut up and grind,” reads his caption.

This is how Ranveer’s Monday Motivation usually looks like:

If you happen to be good at Mathematics, you will most likely forget addition when counting Ranveer’s abs. Here’s a proof:

After a long wait, Ranveer’s upcoming film ’83 is ready to release theatrically on December 24, this year. The actor will step in the shoes of legend Kapil Dev for the retelling of India’s historic World Cup win in 1983. Deepika will play Romi Bhatia in the sports drama directed by Kabir Khan. Ranveer was in New Delhi to shoot for his second film with Alia Bhatt as co-star, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. He also has Cirkus and Jayeshbhai Jordaar on his list of announced projects.

