Ranveer Singh Signed as Leading Man in Shankar's 'Aparichit' Adaptation

Ace filmmaker Shankar will be directing Ranveer Singh in an upcoming film, the actor made the announcement via social media on Wednesday. It is said to be a pan-India project and will go on the floors in mid-2022.

Taking to Twitter, Ranveer wrote, “Proudly announcing my collaboration with the pioneering visionary of Indian cinema, the maverick master craftsman SHANKAR @shankarshanmugh powered by veteran film producer Dr Jayantilal Gada

@jayantilalgada @PenMovies."

Shankar shared on social media that the movie with Ranveer will be an adaptation of 2005 Tamil blockbuster Anniyan, which has been released in Hindi as Aparichit. The movie became hugely popular in the North when it aired on TV. It follows the story of a man frustrated with society’s wrongdoings, who takes it upon himself to murder corrupt people.

In this moment, no one will be happier than me, bringing back the larger than life cinematic experience with

@RanveerOfficial in the official adaptation of cult blockbuster Anniyan, Shankar wrote on social media.

In an official statement, Ranveer described Shankar as a “true disruptor" who has proved with his films that no vision is large enough to achieve on screen. “To lead a film like Anniyan is a dream come true for any artiste. Vikram sir, one of our country’s finest talents, an artiste who I hugely admire, gave a colossal performance in the original, one that can never be matched. “I can only hope that my interpretation and rendition of the part also connects with audiences in the same way. It’s undoubtedly a once-in-a-lifetime performance piece, and I am ready to give this role every single ounce of my being," he said.

Shankar said the Hindi adaptation of Anniyan needed a “maverick, charismatic showman" which he found in Ranveer. “I’m thrilled to make Anniyan for the pan-Indian audience and I’m confident that this powerful story will strike a chord in the hearts of all."

The movie, co-produced by God Bless Entertainment, is slated to go on the floors in mid 2022 The film’s music will be available on Saregama. More details on the project are awaited.

