Ranveer Singh Simmba Co-star Siddharth Jadhav: I Knew About His Excitement for the Wedding

Bollywood stars Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone exchanged wedding vows in the picturesque town of Lake Como, Italy, in front of their families and close friends. DeepVeer (the sobriquet given to the couple) hosted a three-day wedding festivities at Villa Del Balbianello, all beginning on Tuesday.The couple first married in a traditional Konkani ceremony on November 14 followed by a Sindhi wedding on November 15. Both the ceremonies were fiercely intimate, with roughly just 40 guests in attendance. Both Deepika and Ranveer shared the first pictures as husband and wife on their respective social media accounts after completing the Sindhi wedding rituals on Thursday evening.Right after the couple posted the pictures, a string of Bollywood celebrities including Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra, Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt and Parineeti Chopra sent out best wishes to the newlyweds.Ranveer’s Simmba co-star Siddharth Jadhav has also shared a sweet message for the couple on their wedding.“I would love to give my best wishes to Ranveer and Deepika for their marriage. I am feeling very good as I worked with Ranveer for three to four months. I knew about his excitement about the wedding and work and I saw it. I am very happy for them. He is a very good person and a very good actor too. I will pray from my heart for his happiness. Love you Sir, Daada ke Jalwe," he told Zoom TV.The couple is expected to return to India on November 18 and will make their first public appearance on the night of their Bengaluru reception on November 21. Deepika and Ranveer will also host another reception for their friends from the industry in Mumbai on November 28.Directed by Rohit Shetty, Simmba is a remake of the Telugu hit Temper and will see Sara Ali Khan opposite Ranveer.