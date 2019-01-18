English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ranveer Singh Singing 'Mere Do Anmol Ratan' for Rappers Divine and Naezy Will Leave You in Splits
Ranveer Singh starrer Gully Boy which is loosely inspired by the lives of Mumbai rappers Divine and Naezy is all set to hit the theaters on 14th February.
Image courtesy: Instagram
Ranveer Singh starrer Gully Boy which is loosely inspired by the lives of Mumbai rappers Divine and Naezy is all set to hit the theatres on Valentine's Day. Ahead of the release, the actor is spending time with the two rappers and their video together is making noise on social media.
On Thursday, Ranveer took to Instagram to share a video from their recent meet. In the clip, the actor is seen singing 'Mere Do Anmol Ratan' from 1988 film Ram Lakhan. The video is viral on social media and fans can't stop gushing over it. One of the fans wrote, "Ram lakhan ka time aagaya" several others left a laughing smiley in the comment box.
Take a look at the video:
He also shared a picture of the trio and called it 'Wolfpack'. Soon after, the rappers also shared pictures with each other. While Naezy wrote, "Sher is sheher ka, gaane machate tehelka!" Divine captioned the picture as, "Mein aur aafat saath scene mein koi kami nahi."
Lately, Ranveer impressed his fans with the first song of Gully Boy titled Apna Time Aayega. Sung by Ranveer Singh, the song is composed by rapper Divine and Dub Sharma. The two-minute video shows Ranveer's journey from a struggling boy from the streets of Mumbai to singing in a club in front of an audience of a sizeable amount.
The film celebrates the journey of a boy of Mumbai streets as he goes on to become one of India’s most notable rappers. Gully Boy talks about the everyday struggle, grit and determination of the voiceless and the unseen talents.
Alia and Kalki Koechlin, play contrasting love interests. While Alia will be seen playing a lively young girl from a background similar to that of Ranveer Sing's character in the film. Kalki will portray the success he aspires to.
The film is directed by Zoya Akhtar. Gully Boy, which will have its world premiere at the 69th Berlin International Film Festival, will hit the screens on February 14.
