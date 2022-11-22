Ranveer Singh Sings Chammak Challo With Akon In Abu Dhabi, Fans Call Them 'Buddies'

Ranveer Singh is a vibe and there is no doubt about it. The actor’s energy levels are unbeatable and each time he is spotted in public, he makes everyone fall in love with him all over again. However, he has now proved why he is also hailed as the coolest of all. Recently, Singh met singer Akon at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

In a video that Ranveer shared on his Instagram stories, the actor was singing the song Chammak Challo from Shah Rukh Khan’s 2011 movie Ra.One. “Haha throwing it back with the OG @akon,” he wrote in the caption.

When the Icons meet, magic is bound to happen! Superstar Ranveer Singh and R & B legend Akon met in Abu Dhabi during the F1 race and jammed on the iconic song #chammakchallo@RanveerOfficial @Akon @F1#RanveerSingh #Akon #f1 pic.twitter.com/7MWkJWVC2L — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) November 21, 2022

Soon after the video was shared online, several people reacted to it and called them ‘buddies’. “Okay so watching @RanveerOfficial jamming ‘chammak challo’ with @Akon like OG buddies, just gave me a different kinda energy today morning," one of the fans wrote. Another social media user demanded a film starring Ranveer and Shah Rukh Khan in the lead with Akon’s music.

Okay so watching @RanveerOfficial jamming 'chammak challo' with @Akon like OG buddies, just gave me a different kinda energy today morning.— Shubhkarman Singh (@shubhkarman01) November 21, 2022

I love this @RanveerOfficial especially your 'Chammak Challo' video with @Akon And yes please to @iamwill collab! Your excitement and essence is wonderful to see! Plus as @ParisHilton said your outfit is cool well hot! 🙂 Looking forward to #CirkusThisChristmas https://t.co/4BxYJ7x8vi pic.twitter.com/mxyJmbtYCL— Stacey Yount (@Bollywriter) November 21, 2022

Meanwhile, the Jayeshbhai Jordaar actor is now back in India. He was snapped at the Mumbai airport on Monday night. The actor sported a black and purple floral nightsuit and looked dapper as always.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh will be next seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani along with Alia Bhatt. The film also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in key roles. It will hit theatres on April 28, 2023. Besides this, he also has Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus in his pipeline, the shooting of which was recently wrapped-up.

