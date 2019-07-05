Ranveer Singh, Sonakshi Sinha Celebrate 6 Years of Lootera With Unseen Pictures

Sonakshi Sinha and Ranveer Singh made their debuts with commercial potboilers, but decided to take up a film completely different from their usual filmography when they signed Lootera. The Vikramaditya Motwane directorial touched many hearts with its poignant love story. Sonakshi and Ranveer's showed their range as actors with their performance in the film as star-crossed lovers.

The music of the film by Amit Trivedi and lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya was so soulful that the songs from the film are fresh in our memory. The album was considered as the best music album of 2013. The film completes 6 years today and Sonakshi was all nostalgic about it. She shared some beautiful unseen pictures from the sets of the film as her insta stories. Have a look at them:

Sonakshi made a mark as the headstrong, emotional Pakhi, while Ranveer as Varun Srivastav was the most off-beat character played by the actor at that point. The film was partly based on author O Henry's 1907 short story The Last Leaf.

Ranveer too shared some more stills from the film in his Instagram stories.

Sonakshi is currently busy promoting her upcoming comedy flick, Khandaani Shafakhana in which she's seen talking about sex education. She's also starring in Dabangg 3 as Rajjo and in Mission Mangal where she's be seen playing the role of a scientist. She will also be part of Bhuj: The Pride Of India which is a story about Bhuj airport during 1971's Indo-Pak war.

Follow @News18Movies for more