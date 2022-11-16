Ranveer Singh Spams Deepika Padukone's Instagram Live, Says 'Waah, Excitement Toh Dekho'

Recently, the ‘it’ couple of Bollywood, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, clocked in their 4th anniversary. While the Om Shanti Om actress was busy launching her self-care beauty brand, her doting husband sent her flowers and chocolates for the occasion. Ranveer and Deepika never shy away from PDA. However, what grabbed the headlines this time was Ranveer Singh spamming the comment section of Deepika’s live stream on Tuesday.

Deepika launched her self-care brand - 82°E - and yesterday, she decided to go live on her Instagram to talk more about the same. Ranveer Singh dished out major partner goals as he showered love on his wife - from praising her and the brand to dropping cute questions. Being her biggest fan, he cheered for her by spamming the comment section during the live stream. He wrote - “Waah waah, excitement toh dekho.” He added another comment by praising her hard work and said, “Yes everyone, she has been working very hard." The actor also made sure to laud her products as well and mentioned, “Must say the products are world-class."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

Deepika was caught smiling and laughing during the live session. During a segment of the video, where the actress was responding to fans’ questions, Ranveer took the opportunity to ask her, “I have a question, what time are you coming home”? The actress concluded the video by thanking everyone for their support, the Padmaavat actor quickly asked for his due credit and wrote, “Thank me also for my love and support.” Isn’t he absolutely adorable?

ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh Recalls Being Called To a ‘Seedy Place’ As He Shares Casting Couch Experience

Talking about their work, Ranveer Singh will next feature in Cirkus, directed by Rohit Shetty. Apart from him, the movie will star Deepika Padukone, Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde in pivotal roles. Ranveer also has Karan Johar’s Rock Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani lined up.

The Gehraiyaan actress, on the other hand, is currently gearing up for her highly anticipated movie, Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. She also has Fighter and Jawan in her kitty.

Read all the Latest Movies News here