Ranveer Singh Stapled His Stomach to Emote Pain of Getting Shot in Lootera

Ranveer Singh recently revealed that he stapled the sides of his stomach to execute a scene which required him to emote pain. The actor was in a round table conversation with film critic Anupama Chopra, with Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Vijay Deverkonda and others among the panel.

Anupama mentioned that Ranveer was to do a scene where he is shot on the stomach. To make it look believable for himself and get the expressions right, the actor stapled his skin. The actor said,"I didn’t know at that time when I was making that choice for Lootera. You operate from a place where you are not comfortable with your craft, a place of insecurity and nervousness and you tend to do a lot more to achieve a certain effect... sometimes to the degree of harming yourself. I wouldn’t do it now as I know that there is more efficient way of doing it. Back then, I am thinking to myself: ‘I have never been shot, now I am going to get shot. So how am I going to depict a real sort of pain on screen?"

The Padmaavat actor further shared that when he looks back at those scenes from the film, he leans back and becomes uncomfortable since it brings back the memory of the immense pain he went through for that. However, now he has become more knowledgeable and comfortable with his craft and knows other ways to make it work on screen.

Starting his career with Band Baaja Baraat, Ranveer admits that he was too naive at the starting of his career. Despite being an Assistant Director, he was only given menial jobs. When he debuted, he was not as confident as he is now. "I was so kaccha (raw) during Band Baaja Baraat, I would be doing two shots with Anushka and there would be a boom mike guy standing and I would ask her ‘Who’s this guy?’ She’s like ‘whatever dialogues you say, he’s going to capture that’. I would be like ‘He’s going stand here only?’ I literally started from scratch,” the actor shared.

Ranveer will next be seen in the upcoming movie '83, based on India's 1983 World Cup win. He will be seen playing the role of Kapil Dev. The movie, which also stars Deepika (as Kapil Dev's wife Romi Bhatia), is slated to release on April 10, 2020.

