Ranveer Singh Stares at Deepika Padukone's Poster, Gives Flying Kiss; She Says 'Find Someone Who...'

Ranveer Singh is madly in love with his wife, actress Deepika Padukone and the actor leaves no single opportunity to express the same. During his recent visit to Delhi for an event, Ranveer couldn’t stop gushing about Deepika, whose poster he bumped into, at a store of an athleisure brand which he also promotes.

Ranveer lovingly stared at the poster for a while before giving a flying kiss to her. He even pointed at Deepika’s poster and said “mine” with a hand gesture. The video of the same has gone viral, with fans calling them “couple goals”. Deepika even shared a moment from the video where her poster is facing Ranveer’s back while he walks away. She captioned the photo: “Find someone who looks at you like you are their whole universe…” She even tagged Ranveer on her Instagram story.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh recently prompted separation rumours after some unconfirmed media reports and tweets claiming the same went viral on the internet. However, the duo dispelled those speculations with their social media PDA.

Deepika also spoke about Ranveer recently for the first time since separation rumours emerged. Deepika recorded a special podcast with former actress and philanthropist Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex. In the podcast, Deepika gushed about Ranveer and even said that he’d be happy to see her home once he was back from work.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO



On the work front, Ranveer Singh will next be seen in Cirkus along with Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez. The film will hit theatres in December this year. Besides Circus, he will also be sharing the screen with Alia Bhatt for Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

On the other hand, Deepika Padukone has several big releases in her pipeline. She will be sharing the screen with Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan. Besides this, she has also been shooting for Project K which stars Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan too. Deepika will also be seen in the Hindi remake of The Intern.

Read all the Latest Movies News here