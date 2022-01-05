Ranveer Singh-starrer '83' Full Movie Leaked on Torrent Sites, Tamilrockers

In an unfortunate turn of events for the makers of Ranveer Singh-starrer 83, the film has been leaked onto torrent websites and other portals that enable piracy including Tamilrockers. The highly anticipated Kabir Khan directorial has become the latest victim of piracy. Also starring Pankaj Tripathi, Harrdy Sandhu and Tahir Raj Bhasin, among others, 83 was released in multiple cinemas in India on December 24. The illegal 83 is available in different versions of quality and file size.

83 tells the story of India’s first Cricket World Cup win in 1983 at Lord’s. Kapil Dev and his band of brothers lifted the cup for the first time that year.

Earlier, Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa: The Rise - Part I was leaked on several platforms like Movierulz, Telegram, and Tamilrockers, within hours of its release on December 19. The action-drama features big names like Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil. Actress Samantha also has a special dance song Oo Antava in the film that shows her in a never-seen-before avatar. The film narrates the story of Pushpa Raj who is a lorry driver in the Seshachalam forests of South India. It conceptualises the fight between sandalwood smugglers and the police which try to bring down their organisation.

Atrangi Re, which was released on Disney+ Hotstar on December 24, was also leaked onto torrent sites and other networks that enable piracy, in differing versions of quality and file size. The film, starring Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Dhanush, is a cross-cultural love story set in Bihar and Madurai. In Atrangi Re, Sara Ali Khan plays Rinku Sooryavanshi, a feisty young woman, who wants both Akshay Kumar and Dhanush as lovers and doesn’t want to let go of either. The film, which marks Sara’s first collaboration with director Aanand L Rai, is a twisted and complex love triangle that has never really been explored before.

