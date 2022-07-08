Ranveer Singh Starrer ’83 To Be Celebrated at The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, Kapil Dev Made Guest of Honour

One of the world’s leading and biggest Indian film festivals is coming back physically this year. The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne which for the last two years was held virtually will make its physical comeback with programming spanning both in person and online to keep up with the current times. The festival is set to take place in Melbourne from 12-20 August. Before the world was hit by a pandemic, in 2019 the festival hosted by the likes of Shahrukh Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Vijay Sethupathi, Rima Das, Zoya Akhtar, Karan Johar amongst others.

This year the festival will kick off with its opening night on 12th August and will have its yearly annual awards gala on 14th August. The film programming is more diverse than ever before with over 100 films in 23 languages having been selected for the festival. Programming of the festival will soon be announced by the organisers and a slew of Indian film artists will be flying down to Melbourne to celebrate cinema in all its diversity.

Furthering the popularity of one of the most talked about films this past year, 83 directed by Kabir Khan, the festival has invited legendary cricketer, Kapil Dev to be the guest of honour. Speaking of being part of IFFM 2022, Kapil Dev said, “I look forward to being part of IFFM 2022. It’s a great platform celebrating the best in Indian cinema. I truly do believe that sports and cinema are two major cultural experiences for not only Indians but various communities and countries that bind us together. It’s something for decades now that has united people. It’s a deep rooted emotional connection and love we have for both cinema and sports, and when they come together it’s a rewarding experience for everyone”.

Speaking of the festival and its coming back physically, the festival director, Mitu Bhowmick Lange, said, “We are absolutely delighted to have IFFM come back physically this year alongside an exciting virtual programming. To have with us a legendary cricketer, Mr. Kapil Dev in honour of a film based on his iconic 83 World Cup Win, we are excited to have him in Melbourne. Being a city of cinema and cricket lovers alike, we are certain the audiences will be excited to see him here. The festival this year has over 100 films from across the India sub-continent and we are excited to celebrate Indian cinema in all its glory and diversity.”

