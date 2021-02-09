Ranveer Singh Starrer '83 to Release in Theatres in June 2021: Report

After the union government allowed cinemas to function at 100% capacity, anticipation about the release dates of upcoming big films have increased. It was reported that Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi would release in April. Now it is being reported that Kabir Khan's film '83 will also be in cinemas in June.

"Reliance along with the many other producers of the film have decided to release the sports flick in the month of June. It makes sense as the normalcy would have kicked in firmly by then. Also, getting it in theatres before, in April, is not feasible as Sooryavanshi is releasing on April 2," Bollywood Hungama quoted a source as saying.

"Also, the holy month of Ramzan is expected to commence from Monday April 12. So April is completely ruled out. The month of May will see the release of two big films – Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and Satyameva Jayate 2. Both the movies are expected to release during Eid, on or around May 14. A few films might also release in cinemas in the last two weeks of May. Hence, June seems like a good period," the source added.

The sports drama film is jointly produced by Kabir Khan, Vishnu Vardhan Induri, Deepika Padukone and Sajid Nadiadwala. Co-distributed by Reliance Entertainment, the film stars Ranveer Singh as cricketer Kapil Dev, along with Deepika Padukone, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Jiiva, Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani, Nishant Dahiya, Sahil Khattar and Amrita Puri.

Earlier scheduled for theatrical release on April 10, 2020, '83 was pushed to December 25 due to COVID-19 pandemic. In November 2020, the film was again delayed to first quarter of 2021. The makers are yet to give us a final release date.