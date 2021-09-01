Ranveer Singh Starts Shooting for His Television Debut 'The Big Picture', Snapped Outside the Studio

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has kickstarted shooting for his much-awaited television debut, The Big Picture. While reports about the launch of the show have been creating a lot of buzz for months, the actor was recently spotted shooting for the promos. He was snapped stepping out of his swanky car ahead of the shoot. The actor as usual looks stylish in black and white tracksuit teamed up with white sneakers, white sunglasses and a white mask. He completed his look with a top knot bun hairstyle.

While the pictures are all over the internet, Ranveer also dropped some stunning pictures from the promo shoot where he can be seen dressed in an electric blue suit.

The Big Picture will be a quiz show based on the concept of knowledge and visual memory. The contestants will be able to win a grand prize by answering twelve visual-based questions. They will also be provided three lifelines to answer the questions. Also, the format of the show will allow the contestants to participate, play and win while sitting in the comfort of their homes. The show will premiere on Colors Tv.

The registrations for the show will begin soon after the launch will be announced with a few promos featuring Ranveer himself.

Earlier, Ranveer in an interview called his TV debut a platform to excel and showcase his skills as an actor. He also added that he is looking to connect with the audience in an extremely unique and engaging way through the television show The Big Picture.

Meanwhile, Ranveer has been quite busy with his upcoming projects lately. He will be collaborating with his Gully Boy co-star Alia Bhatt for Karan Johar directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. He also has a few other interesting projects including Sooryavanshi and 83 awaiting release. He also has Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Cirkus in his pipeline.

