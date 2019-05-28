Ranveer Singh Suits Up With '83 Cast for the First Schedule of Kapil Dev's Biopic

Ranveer Singh has been gearing up to step into the shoes of Indian cricket legend Kapil Dev in the upcoming sports drama '83. The film will be a cinematic recreation of the nation's first World Cup victory in England in 1983. Ranveer and his squad have been practising with real-life players like Kapil Dev, Mohinder Amarnath, Balvinder Singh Sandhu among others to get into the players' skin and get their techniques right. And now, they are all set to begin their journey as 'Kapil's Devils'.Ranveer Singh, who leads the cavalcade of the Kabir Khan directorial playing the role of former Indian skipper Kapil Dev took to social media to share a new picture of the cast on Tuesday. Dressed in black and white suits, and sporting blue ties, the cast of upcoming Bollywood film "83" has left for the London round of its shooting schedule."Kapil's Devils," he captioned the picture. In the group picture, Ranveer Singh can be seen posing along with the rest of the cast which includes-- Saqib Saleem, Adinath Kothare, Chirag Patil, Harddy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Jatin Sarna, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Dinker Sharma, Jiiva, Sahil Khattar, Dhairya Karwa, Nishant Dahhiya and R Badree.Likewise, Salim, who will play Mohinder Amarnath on the screen tweeted the pic and wrote, "Let the games begin,".The young actor also shared a video of his moustached look, and wrote: "Jimmy is ready, Jimmy is about to embark on this beautiful journey... I am super excited to be a part of this film. Boys, this is going to be itihasik (historical)."Ranveer also shared his solo picture from the shoot and wrote, "About to embark on a remarkable cinematic journey."'83 is being presented by Reliance Entertainment, and will release on April 10, 2020 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.