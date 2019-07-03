Ranveer Singh Takes Credit For Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan's First Meet in Funny Instagram Exchange
Sara Ali Khan opened up about having a crush on Kartik Aaryan during Koffee With Karan, following which Ranveer Singh made them meet in an event.
Actors Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan made a "million memories" while shooting for their upcoming film, helmed by filmmaker Imtiaz Ali. Sara's Simmba co-star Ranveer called them cute and reminded them that he was the one who helped in making the two meet for the first time.
Sara posted some images taken on the sets of the upcoming film. In one of them, the two actors are seen holding each other and looking at the camera.
She captioned them: "It's a wrap. Sixty six days and a million memories. Thank you Imtiaz Ali for making my dream come true. I truly appreciate your warmth, patience and consideration with me every single day. Being on your set has been a privilege that I will always cherish and already miss."
"Thank you Kartik Aaryan for instantly making me comfortable with you, for selflessly giving and for consistently looking out for me. From coffees about you to chais with you, I wish we could do it all over again. I'm going to miss you more than you know and more than I can admit," added the actress, who had opened up about having a crush on Kartik during Koffee With Karan show.
View this post on Instagram
It's a WRAP!! 66 days & a million memories ❤️ Thank you @imtiazaliofficial for making my dream come true I truly appreciate your warmth, patience and consideration with me every single day. Being on your set has been a privilege that I will always cherish and already miss Thank you @kartikaaryan for instantly making me comfortable with you, for selflessly giving and for consistently looking out for me. From coffee’s about you to chai’s with you, I wish we could do it all over again ☕️ I’m going to miss you more than you know and more than I can admit ♀️ Imtiaz Ali’s next with @kartikaaryan and @randeephooda. Releasing on 14th Feb 2020. Presented by @officialjiocinema , #DineshVijan’s @maddockfilms , @imtiazaliofficial & @reliance.entertainment @wearewsf
Ranveer commented on the post saying: "So cute! Bhoolna nahi sabse pehle kissne milwaya thha (Don't forget who got you to meet each other)."
Kartik replied to his comment saying: "And you don't know how many times I have read the lines you have written for me."
The Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor also shared images from the films' set on Instagram and captioned them: "A film I never wanted to end. Thank you to my dream director. And couldn't have asked for a better saathi in this journey than Princess Sara Ali Khan. Want to work with you again and again and again."
The film, also starring Randeep Hooda, will be releasing on February 14, 2020.
