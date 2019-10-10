Ranveer Singh Takes Up the Bala Challenge Thrown At Him by Akshay Kumar, Watch Video

These days it takes a single video or song to start a viral trend. Something like that is not difficult if you are a popular Bollywood actor with millions of fans. The actor here is Akshay Kumar, who has now started #TheBalaChallenge. It started after the release of the song 'Shaitaan Ka Saala' from his upcoming film Housefull 4.

While promoting the film in Hyderabad, Akshay Kumar could be seen performing the song's dance moves on stage. He shared a video of it on his Instagram account and encouraged followers to share videos of them performing the dance move, promising to share the best ones himself.

The challenge seems to have been spreading in Bollywood quite rapidly. It was immediately taken up by Ayushmann Khurrana who is currently shooting for his upcoming film Bala. In the video, Khurrana could be seen in his bald avatar for the film which only made him resemble Akshay Kumar's Bala even more.

Not far behind was Ranveer Singh who also shared a video of himself taking up the challenge. In his video, Ranveer Singh could be seen performing the dance move full of energy as his regular self.

Starring Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde, Kriti Kharbanda and Chunky Pandey, Housefull 4 has been directed by Farhad Samji. The film is set to release on October 25.

