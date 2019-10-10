Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Ranveer Singh Takes Up the Bala Challenge Thrown At Him by Akshay Kumar, Watch Video

Akshay Kumar had initiated The Bala Challenge following the release of the song Shaitaan Ka Saala from Housefull 4.

News18.com

Updated:October 10, 2019, 2:17 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Ranveer Singh Takes Up the Bala Challenge Thrown At Him by Akshay Kumar, Watch Video
Akshay Kumar had initiated The Bala Challenge following the release of the song Shaitaan Ka Saala from Housefull 4.

These days it takes a single video or song to start a viral trend. Something like that is not difficult if you are a popular Bollywood actor with millions of fans. The actor here is Akshay Kumar, who has now started #TheBalaChallenge. It started after the release of the song 'Shaitaan Ka Saala' from his upcoming film Housefull 4.

While promoting the film in Hyderabad, Akshay Kumar could be seen performing the song's dance moves on stage. He shared a video of it on his Instagram account and encouraged followers to share videos of them performing the dance move, promising to share the best ones himself.

 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) on

  The challenge seems to have been spreading in Bollywood quite rapidly. It was immediately taken up by Ayushmann Khurrana who is currently shooting for his upcoming film Bala. In the video, Khurrana could be seen in his bald avatar for the film which only made him resemble Akshay Kumar's Bala even more.  

 

 

Not far behind was Ranveer Singh who also shared a video of himself taking up the challenge. In his video, Ranveer Singh could be seen performing the dance move full of energy as his regular self.

 

 

Starring Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde, Kriti Kharbanda and Chunky Pandey, Housefull 4 has been directed by Farhad Samji. The film is set to release on October 25.

 

 

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram