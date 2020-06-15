Ranveer Singh Teases Deepika Padukone Over 'Finding Fanny', Actress Has Savage Reply

Bollywood celebrity couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh never cease to impress fans with their chemistry. The duo's highly anticipated movie '83 is to release once the coronavirus fear has subsided and cine-goers can't wait for them to reunite on screen.

Meanwhile, a throwback video is doing the rounds on social media where we can see Ranveer and Deepika engaging in hilarious banter as they appear on a reality show. Ranveer mocks Deepika's film Finding Fanny by saying that it should be renamed as Finding Audience. Ranveer's snide comment refers to the fact that the movie did not do well at the box office.

However, Deepika was not one to back down easily as she had a reply waiting for him. She says, "You know why the film did not work? Because it had Ranveer Singh in it." Ranveer has a cameo appearance in the movie.

On the movies front, Deepika last featured in Chhapaak (2020), based on the life of an acid attack survivor. Ranveer, meanwhile, was last seen in Gully Boy (2019). Individually, the two have anticipated projects to look forward to as well.

Ranveer is featuring in comedy film Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Karan Johar's period epic Takht. Deepika stars in Shakun Batra's next alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. She also has The Intern remake and an adaptation of Mahabharata in her kitty.

