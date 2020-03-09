Ranveer Singh Tells Deepika Padukone 'Reham Karo', Anubhav Sinha Apologises for Abusive Outburst

Ranveer Singh showered praises on Deepika Padukone's picture, where she posed in beachwear. In the series of pics, she is seen posing by the sea dressed in beachwear while in another one she lays on the sand and gives a piercing gaze into the camera. Ranveer being the supportive spouse and hype-man, commented, "Baby reham karo yaar (please spare)."

Read: Ranveer Singh Says 'Reham Karo' to Deepika Padukone as She Poses in Beachwear

A news report on the box office collection of his new film Thappad incensed Anubhav Sinha so much that the filmmaker reacted with a barrage of filthy abuses on social media, before apologising for his outburst.

Read: Anubhav Sinha Turns Abusive Over 'Thappad' Box Office Report, Apologises Later

Singer-actress Selena Gomez has joked that her first kiss with fellow Disney star Dylan Sprouse was "one of the worse days of her life". The two kissed on camera for the Disney Channel show The Suite Life of Zack and Cody in 2006. It was the first time Gomez had been kissed. She also revealed that she had a crush on Dylan's twin brother Cole.

Read: Selena Gomez Says Kissing Dylan Sprouse Was 'One Of The Worse Days' Of Her Life

Sooryavanshi director Rohit Shetty's comments about Katrina Kaif has not gone down well with a section of people on social media, who trended 'Shame on You Rohit' for reportedly saying that that no one will look at the actress on screen when actors Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh will be together. Rohit's statement was in response to Katrina asking for a retake of a shot from the climax of Sooryavanshi, which features the aforementioned actors in a single frame with blasts happening behind them.

Read: Rohit Shetty Trolled for This Comment on Sooryavanshi Actor Katrina Kaif

Follow @News18Movies for more