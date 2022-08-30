Ranveer Singh Tells Mumbai Police He Didn't Upload Pics During Nude Photoshoot Case Questioning: Report

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh was summoned by the Mumbai Police on Monday in connection with the nude photoshoot case. Complaints have been registered against the Gully Boy star over his controversial nude pictures which were published by Paper Magazine last month. While Ranveer is yet to react publicly about the controversy and the summon, a new report claims to have details about Ranveer’s statement he recorded on Monday.

According to an ETimes report, Ranveer said that he did not know that the photoshoot would create much trouble for him. He added that he had not uploaded the controversial photos. According to an India Today report, the officials investigating the case said that the actor might be summoned again if need be. Ranveer had made his way to the police station on Monday morning at 7 am and was questioned for a little over two hours.

Ranveer was summoned by the Mumbai police on August 22 for questioning. However, ANI had reported that Ranveer has asked for some more time before he sits down for questioning. “Nude photoshoot controversy | Chembur police station had summoned actor Ranveer Singh asking him to appear tomorrow. The actor has sought 2 weeks time to appear, now fresh summons will be sent by Chembur police after fixing a new date: Mumbai Police,” the news agency tweeted last week.

Ranveer’s nude pictures from Papar Magazine made headlines for days. While fans loved his bold approach, a section of the internet wasn’t pleased. Following this, Maharashtra State Commission for Women filed a complaint against the actor last month. Advocate Ashish Rai has said in the complaint that the nude photoshoot was done by actor Ranveer Singh, and it was circulated through social media. After which, an FIR was registered against the actor at Chembur police station under IPC and IT Act.

On the work front, Ranveer will be seen in Rohit Shetty’s directorial Cirkus later this year. Ranveer also had Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani along with Alia Bhatt in the pipeline. The film is directed by Karan Johar and also stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan. The film is scheduled to release on February 10 next year.

