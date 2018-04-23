GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Ranveer Singh Thanks His 'Bae' Zoya Akhtar For Gully Boy, See Post

The story of Gully Boy revolves around street rappers from Mumbai, and the film stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt together for the first time.

News18.com

Updated:April 23, 2018, 12:06 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Ranveer Singh Thanks His 'Bae' Zoya Akhtar For Gully Boy, See Post
(Image courtesy: Ranveer Singh's official Twitter handle)
Actor Ranveer Singh, who has just wrapped up shooting for Gully Boy, has thanked the film's director for the unique experience.

Ranveer on Sunday night shared a photograph of himself along with Zoya and called her his "bae". "Bae and I made for each other. I love you Zoya Akhtar. Thank you for this unique and unforgettable experience 'Gully Boy'," Ranveer captioned the image.




The movie also stars actress Alia Bhatt. This will be the first time Ranveer and Alia will be seen working together.

The story of Gully Boy revolves around street rappers from Mumbai. The movie is backed by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment.

It will release on Valentines Day 2019.

(With IANS inputs)

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

ATM Dispenses Fake Notes in Bareilly

ATM Dispenses Fake Notes in Bareilly

Recommended For You