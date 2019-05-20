Take the pledge to vote

Ranveer Singh Throws a Multicoloured Shade Card, Which One Will You Pick?

Ranveer Singh shared a shade card on his Twitter handle, forcing people to wonder what colour suits them best.

News18.com

Updated:May 20, 2019, 6:24 PM IST
Ranveer Singh Throws a Multicoloured Shade Card, Which One Will You Pick?
Image: Ranveer SIngh/Instagram and Twitter
Ranveer Singh's style is the flavour for all seasons and his fashion sense, strange for many, is high-class. Giving a glimpse of his different shades, Ranveer shared a style hue card in a Twitter post, leaving netizens to wonder which suits them best.

Posting a collage image of himself in different avatars and clothes, Ranveer wrote, "Shade Card." From plain whites to daring purples, from flashy oranges to adorable greens, Ranveer steals the show in each of his images. Dare to choose the colour that suites you from the image below:




Gully Boy actor Ranveer Singh is currently shooting for his upcoming sports drama '83. The film's cast and crew are currently stationed at Glasgow where they are shooting for the film and training under experts like Mohinder Amarnath. Race 3 actor Saqib Saleem recently shared a picture from the time at the movie sets.



Earlier there were reports that Ranveer's better half, Deepika Padukone, will also be seen in '83. As per speculations Deepika will essay the role of Ranveer's wife on screen. Ranveer will essay the role of former Indian cricket team captain, Kapil Dev, in the biopic and Deepika will play his wife Romi Bhatia. Reports say that Deepika will also co-produce '83.

Read: Deepika Padukone to Star in and Co-produce Ranveer Singh's '83: Report

Both Deepika and Ranveer have delivered major box office successes whenever they have worked together, for example Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat.

