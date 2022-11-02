Ranveer Singh to Attend FIFA World Cup Finale in Qatar, Details Inside

Ranveer Singh has been making all the headlines recently – from winning accolades at multiple platforms to hanging out with basketball icons Shaquille O’Neal and Vince Carter at the NBA Games in Abu Dhabi. Now the Bajirao Mastani star is all set to represent India at the FIFA World Cup Final in Qatar that is scheduled to take place on December 18.

According to the source close to the entertainment portal Bollywood Hungama, Ranveer Singh will be mingling with global football icons at the event. The source revealed, “Ranveer has become a cultural phenomenon globally. He represents the aspirational youth of India globally and is the perfect ambassador to be there at the FIFA World Cup finals. He will be there for a day and will have a host of key meetings with multiple global footballing icons who are also being finalised to attend the marquee event.”



The 2022 FIFA World Cup is scheduled to be the 22nd running of the FIFA World Cup competition, the quadrennial international men’s football championship contested by the senior national teams of the member associations of FIFA. It is scheduled to take place in Qatar and will be the first World Cup ever to be held in the Arab world, and the second World Cup held entirely in Asia after the 2002 tournament in South Korea and Japan. In addition, the tournament is scheduled to be the last with a 32-team field; the field is slated to increase to 48 teams for the 2026 tournament in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, the Dil Dhadakne Do actor is looking forward to the release of Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus which will be gracing the silver screen sometime around Christmas this year. The movie will witness a box-office clash with Ganapath Part 1 and Katrina Kaif’s Merry Christmas. The actor also wrapped up shooting for Karan Johar’s next Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Alia Bhatt.

