Ranveer Singh To Be A Part Of Rohit Shetty's Golmaal 5? Here's What We Know

After Sooryavanshi, Ranveer Singh is headlining Rohit Shetty’s upcoming zany comedy Cirkus. The trailer was released on Friday and it has already amped up the excitement of the fans to see the Gully Boy actor’s finesse in the genre of comedy. And as it turns out, Cirkus would not be the last comic collaboration with Rohit Shetty as the film-naker has also made up his mind to rope him in for Golmaal 5.

At the trailer launch, the Bol Bachchan filmmaker hinted that Ranveer Singh is indeed a witty guy and that he would make an appearance in the much-awaited sequel of the comedy franchise Golmaal 5. Rohit Shetty said, “Bohot smart aadmi hai yeh, ab Golmaal me aayega yeh (He is a very smart man. Now he would star in Golmaal as well)".

Although the details about the same remain under wraps, only time would tell how the Dil Dhadakne Do actor would fit in the Golmaal universe. Interestingly, in the Cirkus trailer that was unveiled yesterday, one could easily spot the cast of Golmaal towards the end which instantaneously connects Ranveer’s character with the cult franchise. While we wait for more details on Golmaal 5, Shetty confirmed that he would also collaborate with Ranveer Singh for Simmba 2.

Cirkus is touted to be an out-of-the-box comedy film. Besides Ranveer, it also stars Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Varun Sharma in key roles. Deepika Padukone and Ajay Devgn will also be making a special appearance in the film. The film is loosely inspired by Angoor, which was also adapted from William Shakespeare’s The Comedy Of Errors.

The trailer presents Ranveer Singh-Varun Sharma in double roles and unveils what happens after they realize the same. The trailer is entertaining and cheerful, and promises ‘4 times fun’. However, what will surely catch your attention while watching the trailer is Deepika Padukone’s special appearance. Towards the end of the clip, she is seen tapping feet with Ranveer. Cirkus is slated to release on December 23, 2022.

Read all the Latest Movies News here