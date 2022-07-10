Adipurush director Om Raut might be signing Bollywood’s favourite Ranveer Singh to fill in the shoes of Mukesh Khanna for the iconic role of ‘Shaktimaan’. But, Ranveer is yet to sign papers for the movie. According to a report in ETimes the director has been approached to direct Ranveer as Pandit Gangadhar Vidyadhar Mayadhar Omkarnath Shastri aka ‘Shaktimaan’. According to speculation, Raut will start working on this film after he wraps up the much-awaited ‘Adipurush’.

Adipurush is slated to release in 2023 and is based on the Indian mythological epic ‘Ramayana.’ The film will have Baahubali Prabhas playing the role of Raghava, Kriti Sanon as Janaki and Saif Ali Khan gracing the screen after a while as Ravana.

The ‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’ director had spoken to ETimes earlier about ‘Adipurush’, where he mentioned, “Saif and Prabhas have undergone a remarkable physical transformation and there is massive action involved too. There is a lot of physical transformation that Prabhas has undergone from an artiste’s point of view and he continues to work on it even now as we shoot. With Saif Ali Khan, it is evident in the pictures, but I cannot reveal much.”

A lot cannot be revealed about ‘Shaktimaan’ until and unless Ranveer officially signs the film.

Meanwhile, Ranveer was last seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar. In this film directed by Divyang Thakkar, the actor played the role of a timid Gujrati boy who is willing to defy patriarchal rules as well as parents for the love of his wife and daughters.

Apart from movies, the much-anticipated episode of ‘Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls’ is now streaming exclusively on Netflix. He will also be seen in ‘Rocky Aur Rani ki Prem Kahani’ that is being directed by Karan Johar opposite his Gully Boy co-star Alia Bhatt.

