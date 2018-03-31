English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ranveer Singh To Continue Shooting For 'Gully Boy' Despite Injury
"Ranveer Singh has injured his shoulder during a football match and has been advised not to over-strain it for at least one month," his spokesperson said in a statement.
Ranveer Singh
Actor Ranveer Singh has injured his shoulder during a football match, but will not let it hamper the shooting schedule of Zoya Akhtar's "Gully Boy".
"Ranveer Singh has injured his shoulder during a football match and has been advised not to over-strain it for at least one month," his spokesperson said in a statement.
"Ranveer is, however, not taking any breaks and will continue shooting for 'Gully Boy' as per schedule," added the spokesperson.
The story of "Gully Boy" revolves around street rappers from Mumbai. Ranveer will be seen in the role of a street rapper in the film, which is slated to release on Valentine's Day in 2019.
According to the spokesperson, Ranveer is in consultation with the doctors who will advice him, in a day or two, on whether he would able to perform at this year's Indian Premier League (IPL) opening ceremony in which he is doing the finale act.
The opening ceremony will be held on April 7.
Also Watch
"Ranveer Singh has injured his shoulder during a football match and has been advised not to over-strain it for at least one month," his spokesperson said in a statement.
"Ranveer is, however, not taking any breaks and will continue shooting for 'Gully Boy' as per schedule," added the spokesperson.
The story of "Gully Boy" revolves around street rappers from Mumbai. Ranveer will be seen in the role of a street rapper in the film, which is slated to release on Valentine's Day in 2019.
According to the spokesperson, Ranveer is in consultation with the doctors who will advice him, in a day or two, on whether he would able to perform at this year's Indian Premier League (IPL) opening ceremony in which he is doing the finale act.
The opening ceremony will be held on April 7.
Also Watch
-
Baaghi 2 | Is It Worth the High? | Review
-
Thursday 29 March , 2018
Steve Smith Banned: Ball-tampering Scandal Accused Australian Skipper Cries on Return to Australia
-
Thursday 29 March , 2018
Easter 2018 : Filipino Sect Tortures Itself in Remembrance of Jesus Christ Ahead of Good Friday
-
Wednesday 28 March , 2018
Harley Davidson Flat Track Experience With Marco Belli
-
Monday 26 March , 2018
Watch: Amit Trivedi Remixes His Popular Song For News18
Baaghi 2 | Is It Worth the High? | Review
Thursday 29 March , 2018 Steve Smith Banned: Ball-tampering Scandal Accused Australian Skipper Cries on Return to Australia
Thursday 29 March , 2018 Easter 2018 : Filipino Sect Tortures Itself in Remembrance of Jesus Christ Ahead of Good Friday
Wednesday 28 March , 2018 Harley Davidson Flat Track Experience With Marco Belli
Monday 26 March , 2018 Watch: Amit Trivedi Remixes His Popular Song For News18
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Deepika Padukone To Tie The Knot With Ranveer Singh By End Of 2018? Find Out Here
- ACU Chief Neeraj Kumar Removed for Questioning CoA & Rahul Johri’s Disinterest in Fighting Corruption?
- Emily Ratajkowski Tapped For Role In New TV Comedy With Superwoman Lilly Singh
- Jennifer Aniston And Adam Sandler Reunite For Netflix's Murder Mystery
- Reliance Jio Offer: Nokia 1 With Rs 2200 Cashback, 60GB Additional Data