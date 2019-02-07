LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Ranveer Singh to Recreate Iconic 1983 World Cup Win Moment at Lords Stadium England

Updated:February 7, 2019, 9:36 AM IST
Ranveer Singh arrives at the success party of his film 'Simmba' in Mumbai. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Ranveer Singh is all set to shoot at the iconic Lords cricket stadium in England for his upcoming movie 83. The actor will be recreating Team India's 1983 World Cup winning moment where legend Kapil Dev lifted India's first ever cricket world cup trophy.

As per a source, "All preparations are underway to shoot at the iconic Lords cricket ground. The World Cup win is an iconic and most cherished memory in the hearts and the minds of all Indians and the moment will be recreated in 83. Ranveer as the legend Kapil Dev will be seen lifting the World Cup at Lords."

Helmed by Kabir Khan, 83 follows how under the then newly-appointed captain Kapil Dev, the Indian cricket team defeated West Indies in the final of the World Cup in 1983. It tracks the coming-of-age of not just a cricketing team, but of a young nation in the eyes of the world.

Also joining the team of 83 is former cricketer Sandeep Patil's son Chirag Patil who will be seen playing his father, a middle-order batsman in the Team India. Meanwhile, south actor Jiiva is set to play the role of right-hand batsman Krishnamachari Srikkanth from the squad.

Ranveer had earlier told IANS: “83 is an “incredible underdog story. It’s an honour to be a part of one of the most incredible sporting stories of our nation's history, the 1983 Cricket World Cup. We have the honour of telling this story and mortalising this on celluloid.”

