'Mama We're Going to London': Ranveer Singh to Get Wax Statue at Madame Tussauds Besides Deepika Padukone
Ranveer Singh won an IIFa award for Best Performance in a Leading Role (Male) for his performance in Padmaavat.
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are without a doubt one of Bollywood's strongest couples. The two are often seen together at events and even turned heads at IIFA 2019. At the event, Ranveer was seen carrying wife Deepika Padukone's veil while entering. He even complimented his wife while receiving an award and addressing his upcoming wax statue to be displayed in Madame Tussauds.
While receiving an award for his role in Padmaavat, Ranveer Singh said, "My mother-in-law was like you’ve to work hard too, we want a statue of you also. Mama, we’re going to London."
He even talked about Deepika's statue and how she had prepared for it saying, "Let me just add that my wife's putla is the sexiest of all. I must say Deepika is a perfectionist, so she was very particular about all the time she devoted to getting her statue made."
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone began dating in 2012 after working together in Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela. Following this, they even appeared together in Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat. The couple got married in 2018. Expressing his excitement at having his statue alongside Deepika's, Ranveer said, "I'm going to be figuring out my clothes and my pose. It's going to be you and me baby in Madame Tussauds together. Boom."
Ranveer and Deepika will be seen together on the big screen again in Kapil Dev's biopic titled 83. In the film, the duo will portray the real-life couple of Kapil Dev and Romi Bhatia.
