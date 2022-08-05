Ranveer Singh To Go Nude Again? PETA India Asks Actor To 'Ditch Pants' For Their Campaign

Ranveer Singh’s recent photoshoot for which the actor went completely nude caught everyone’s attention. While some were left completely stunned by the actor’s bold pictures, others found it offensive. However, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animal (PETA) India has now written a letter to Jayeshbhai Jordaar actor requesting him for a similar photoshoot for their upcoming campaign which aims to promote veganism.

“Greetings from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India, the country’s best-known animal rights group, with more than 2 million members and supporters. We saw your head-turning Paper Magazine photo shoot – and we hope you’ll ditch the pants for us, too,” PETA’s letter to Singh reads.

To promote compassion for animals, will you consider appearing in a nude PETA India advertisement with the tagline ‘All Animals Have the Same Parts – Try Vegan’? I’ve attached a reference image featuring Pamela Anderson for your perusal,” it further added.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals ( #PETA) invites #RanveerSingh to 'ditch the pants' for their “All Animals Have the Same Parts – Try Vegan” campaign. Will he accept it? @PetaIndia @peta @RanveerOfficial pic.twitter.com/IF4QxauZxu — Sneha Biswas (@Realsnehabiswas) August 4, 2022

For the unversed, Ranveer Singh’s photoshoot for Paper Magazine became a ‘controversial’ topic and a matter of discussion recently. Multiple FIRs were also filed against the actor for allegedly ‘hurting sentiments of women’ with his nude pictures. Lalit Tekchandani, who represents an NGO in Chembur spoke to News18.com about the FIR and explained, “Many women and children approached us saying that what Ranveer Singh has done with the photo shoot is against our society norms. We saw many nude photographs of the actor being clicked and he promoted it on his social media in such a manner that any male or female would feel ashamed about it. We realised that such an act should be strongly opposed and this is why we decided to file a complaint and FIR.”

On the work front, Ranveer Singh will be next seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in which he will be seen opposite Alia Bhatt. The film also stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in key roles. It is likely to hit theatres on February 10 next year.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here