Ranveer Singh to Make His TV Debut With Quiz Show 'The Big Picture'

After ruling the big screen with his ultimate acting skills, Bollywood star Ranveer Singh is set to make his television debut with Colors’ visual-based quiz show The Big Picture. The show will also stream on Voot and Jio. The Big Picture will test contestants’ knowledge and visual memory.

Talking about his small screen debut, Ranveer Singh said in a statement, “In my journey as an artiste, the urge to experiment and explore has been constant. Indian cinema has undeniably given me everything – it’s been a platform for me to excel and showcase my skills as an actor, and I have been fortunate to get immense love from the people of India. Now, I look to connect with them in an extremely unique and engaging way through my television debut with Colors’ The Big Picture. The proposition of introducing India to a ‘now’ generation quiz show sealed the deal for me."

The Big Picture will go on floors soon. It will most likely premiere on Colors in August.

Meanwhile, Ranveer will soon be seen in 83, directed by Kabir Khan. The film tells the story of the Indian cricket team’s first-ever World Cup victory in 1983. While he will be seen as former cricketer Kapil Dev, Deepika Padukone will play the role of his wife Romi Dev. The film was scheduled for a theatrical release on June 4 but has been pushed due to the surge in the number of Covid-19 cases.

