Ranveer Singh to Play Gujarati in YRF's Film Jayeshbhai Jordaar
n the midst of working on "'83", actor Ranveer Singh has signed up another film. He will play a Gujarati in Yash Raj Films' (YRF) "Jayeshbhai Jordaar", to be helmed by debutant writer-director Divyang Thakkar.
Image: Ranveer Singh/ Instagram
In the midst of working on '83, actor Ranveer Singh has signed up another film. He will play a Gujarati in Yash Raj Films' (YRF) Jayeshbhai Jordaar, to be helmed by debutant writer-director Divyang Thakkar.
The actor calls it a "miracle script". The project, a humorous entertainer set in Gujarat, is being produced by YRF's homegrown producer Maneesh Sharma, who also discovered Divyang, and it will go on floors this October.
Describing the film, Ranveer says: "'Jayeshbhai...' is a film with a big heart. In its concept as well as in its appeal, it encompasses the broadest spectrum of the cinema-loving audience - it's a film for everyone. It is, in fact, a amiracle script' that YRF found for me out of nowhere.
"The sheer brilliance of the writing compelled me to immediately green-light this film. Both humorous and poignant, 'Jayeshbhai...' is right up there with the most solid on-paper material I've ever come across."
Ranveer has been on a roll in the industry, and has worked with top filmmakers like Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Rohit Shetty, Zoya Akhtar and Kabir Khan. After amassed nationwide love as an actor across all demographics, it was natural for him to back a newcomer.
He said: "I have been immensely fortunate to have collaborated with some of the finest filmmakers of our country. It is humbling and gratifying that they believed in my craft and chose me to lead their cinematic vision.
"All that I have achieved as an actor today is due to these titanic cinematic forces having put their faith in me. I'm glad that today I find myself in a position where I can recognise exceptional talent and wholeheartedly back the vision of a brilliant new writer-director like Divyang."
"Jayeshbhai Jordaar" will be Ranveer's next release after "'83", in which the actor will be seen as former Indian cricket team captain Kapil Dev.
Sharma said Thakkar's script is an example of a balance of a relevant message delivered in an entertaining manner.
"What makes this a truly thrilling venture is that I see this as Ranveer and I apaying it forward'. Almost a decade ago, we started our journey together when YRF placed their faith in us newcomers and today we collaborate with another new talent to offer the audiences a content driven mass entertainer," added Sharma, who directed Ranveer in their maiden film "Band Baaja Baaraat".
