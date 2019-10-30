Ranveer Singh to Reunite with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Baiju Bawra?

Ranveer Singh, over the years, has acted in a variety of roles in Bollywood, adding to his reputation and skills as an actor. Some of his best performances have been seen in films made by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The director-actor duo has worked together on three films so far. If reports from a source are to be believed, the two could be gearing up for another venture together.

Bhansali had himself announced that after finishing work on Gangubai Kathiawadi starring Alia Bhatt, he would be directing Baiju Bawra. A source has revealed to Bollywood Hungama that Bhansali would be offering the role to Ranveer Singh. The source said, "The filmmaker has offered the lead and title role of the young Baiju Bawra to Ranveer Singh. SLB and Ranveer have met and the filmmaker has offered the young actor the role of Baiju Bawra. The movie won't start before next year and by then Ranveer would have completed his other films."

The source added that if Ranveer Singh agreed to the film, he would have to undergo training as a singer and a musician. The film will be based on the talented singer Baiju Bawra who challenged Tansen to a singing duel to avenge the death of his musician father who died in the courts of Emperor Akbar.

The question remains whether Deepika Padukone would be picked to be the female lead of the film as she has also been a part of Bhansali's three projects with Ranveer Singh. Whether that does come to pass or not, time will tell. Meanwhile, it turns out that Deepika's Mahabharat will be clashing with the release of Baiju Bawra on Diwali 2021.

