Ranveer Singh Trains With Kapil Dev to 'Become the Hurricane' For '83 World Cup Movie
Ranveer Singh has begun training with former cricketer Kapil Dev to play him in the 1983 World Cup movie.
Actor Ranveer Singh is in the process of "becoming the hurricane" under the training of iconic cricketer Kapil Dev for the upcoming film '83, a Bollywood entertainer on India's historical 1983 Cricket World Cup win.
On Saturday, Ranveer tweeted two photos of him with Dev, beginning the preparation for the movie. The two can be seen sporting the Indian cricket team's blue jersey. The cricketer seems to be giving some tips to the Gully Boy actor.
Ranveer, who will be playing Kapil Dev in the film, captioned one image, "Becoming the Hurricane. Kapil Dev. Legend. Journey begins... '83'."
In another closer shot, Dev seems to be explaining some cricketing nuance to the actor, with a ball in hand.
Two days back, Ranveer had also posted a photo of the full squad, in a pool in Dharamsala, announcing the beginning of the film's journey.
Presented by Reliance Entertainment, '83 is directed by Kabir Khan. The film follows how, under newly-appointed captain Kapil Dev, the Indian cricket team defeated West Indies in the final of the World Cup in 1983. It tracks the coming-of-age of not just a cricketing team but of a young nation in the eyes of the world.
Apart from Ranveer, the cast also includes Pankaj Tripathi, Saqib Saleem and Chirag Patil. The film's shoot begins in May.
