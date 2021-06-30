Ranveer Singh Transforms Into Gucci Icon With Three Stylish Looks

Had Ranveer Singh not charmed us with his acting skills he would have been a top model draped in Haute Couture creations from international fashion houses. But it seems he is doing that anyway and acing it like none other. The actor’s latest Instagram posts have shown how he could seamlessly shapeshift into the Creative Director of the Italian fashion house Gucci, Alessandro Michele.

On Wednesday, Ranveer posted three pictures on his Instagram handle that showed him wearing Gucci from head-to-toe.

Flaunting his long tresses in a blue shiny jersey sweatshirt with a Gucci vintage logo, worth $1,650 or Rs1,22,744, Ranveer impressed his 35.3 million Instagram followers.

Complementing his look the actor also wore a glittering gold necklace with the quintessential handbag from Gucci’s Beloved Show. The latest campaign is dedicated to the House’s signature handbag lines. In another picture, the 35-year-old was seen wearing a GG canvas coat with a red hat over his blue shiny jersey sweatshirt. Captioning the post, Ranveer declared his love for the Florence-based fashion house and its Creative Director, “Alessandro, my beloved,” wrote the actor.

Earlier this month, British singer and actor Harry Styles, the face of Gucci’s latest campaign, was also seen posing with the same handbag that featured in Ranveer’s Instagram post.

The handbag that very subtly rested on Ranveer’s shoulders in his latest Instagram post is part of Alessandro’s homage to the fashion house’s past. The signature Gucci Jackie 1961 handbag with its curved half-moon shape and its defining piston hardware is priced at $ 2,300 (Rs.1,71,059). The black leather handbag comes with an additional, detachable shoulder strap, and a buckle closure.

Reacting to Ranveer’s latest pictures, many celebrities have posted their comments. Ranveer’s fitness trainer Lloyd Stevens could hardly conceal his shock as he wrote, “What in the Zoolander … only you could pull this off dude.” While actress Pooja Hegde condensed her reaction in one word as she wrote, “maddddd.” Actress Alia Bhatt expressed her reaction with series of exclaiming sounds, “Oh! Oh! Oh!!!" Gully Boy director Zoya Akhtar commented, “I ퟿� You.”

Meanwhile on the work front, Ranveer will soon be seen in Kabir Khan’s film 83. He will be seen essaying the role of legendary cricketer Kapil Dev in the sports drama. The movie is based on the 1983 cricket world cup victory of Indian cricket team. He also has Diyang Thakkar’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus in the pipeline.

