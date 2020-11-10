Ranveer Singh Trolled for Greeting Crowd of Fans Atop His Car Amid Coronavirus, Watch Video

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has a huge fan following. While he awaits the release of his highly anticipated sports-drama '83, in which he plays Indian World Cup winning cricketer Kapil Dev, he has already started work on his other feature films like Rohit Shetty's Cirkus and social comedy Jayeshbhai Jordaar.

However, Ranveer was recently trolled on social media after a video of him entertaining crowd of fans amid coronavirus went viral. In the clip, Ranveer is seen greeting his fans as he climbs on top of his car. The crowd gathered below is seen disregarding coronavirus guidelines like social distancing, while they capture their favourite movie star on phone camera and cheer for him. Ranveer is seen wearing a breathing mask but netizens pointed out that it seemed irresponsible on his behalf to entertain such gatherings amid pandemic.

Take a look at this video of Ranveer that is attracting criticism online.

On the work front, Ranveer will also be see reprising his cop character Simmba in filmmaker Rohit's upcoming actioner Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in lead roles.

He is also set to play lead in historical drama Takht, directed by Karan Johar. However, the ambitious project has been put on the back burner for now.